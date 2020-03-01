|
Nicholas A. Dias, Sr., age 32, of Erie, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born in Seaford, N.Y., on December 25, 1987, son of Michael Dias and the late Elizabeth F. Dias.
Nicholas lived in Spring Hill, Fla. and graduated from Central High School there.
In addition to his father, Nicholas is survived by his stepmother, Susan L. Dias; son, Nicholas A. Dias, Jr.; and brother, Michael J. Dias.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 1, 2020