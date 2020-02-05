|
Nicholas C. Fronzaglia, 77, a loving father and wonderful husband, passed away peacefully, on February 1st, 2020, at UPMC Memorial in York, Pa., while surrounded by his family.
Nick was born on August 27th, 1942, in Erie, Pa.
He graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1960 and earned his bachelor's degree from Penn State University in 1964. Nick served on the board of GTC Credit Union and GECAC's Board of Directors, was a Fairview Borough Councilman, a member of Knights of Columbus, and was a Times Old Newsie.
He worked at GTE for 28 years and then for eight years he was a Special Assistant for Financial Affairs for the Pennsylvania Labor and Industry during the Ridge Administration. Nick provided tax and accounting services to many clients and later created Fronzaglia Financial Services.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Simone and Pauline Silvestri Fronzaglia; and his brother, Roy Fronzaglia.
Nick is survived by his beloved wife, Judith, married in March of 1991; his daughters, Annette Fronzaglia Cook and her husband Curt, Dr. Tammy Fronzaglia and her fiancé Jason Daley, and Christine Powell and her husband Anthony; his son, Nicholas K. Fronzaglia; his brother, Ronald Fronzaglia and his wife Marsha; his sister-in-law, Patricia Fronzaglia; his grandchildren, Alexander Powell and his girlfriend Maconie Gualvez, Taylor Powell, and Makayla Cook; his great-granddaughter, Aurora Powell; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Nick deeply treasured moments spent with family and friends and was a lifelong Steelers and Penn State football fan. He was a sports car enthusiast, especially the Ford Thunderbird, and his passion for music lead him towards playing the drums, guitar, and singing. He also performed in the bands "Roman Trio" and "The New Jesters," enjoyed classic songs of the 50s through the 70s, and his favorite movies were The Godfather, James Bond, and Rocky. He will be missed and loved forever and ever and always.
Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Wednesday, February 5th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Services and entombment will be private. Memorials may be made to , 3 International Dr., STE 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.
