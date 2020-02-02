|
Nicholas J. Luciano, age 79, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
He was born in Erie, on July 19, 1940, a son of the late Anthony and Hazel (Mang) Luciano.
Nick graduated in 1958 from Academy High School, and in 1970 he graduated from Gannon University. After graduation, he moved to Cincinnati and worked at the welfare office for a few years before returning to Erie. He continued as a social worker in Erie at the welfare office until retirement. Nick was a people person, he loved spending time with family and friends. He was very family oriented. Nick also enjoyed playing and listening to music, and loved Christmas time with the family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Paul Luciano, Sr., and a nephew, Joseph Maxwell.
Nick is survived by his sister, Donna Luciano, nieces and nephews, Debra Lewis, Paul A. Luciano, Jr., Linda Orloff, Richard Luciano, Amy Hall, and Annette Spearman, two aunts, Winnie Buckel and Esther Mang, along with many cousins
Friends may call on Monday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., and are invited to the prayer service at the funeral home on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church / Bread of Life Community. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at VNA Hospice.
Donations in Nick's memory may be made to St. Joseph Church / Bread of Life Community or VNA Hospice.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 2, 2020