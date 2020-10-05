1/1
Nicholas J. Runser
1940 - 2020
Nicholas J. Runser, age 80, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Erie, on July 24, 1940, a son of the late Nicholas D. and Suzanne M. Schlaak Runser.

Nicholas graduated from Tech Memorial High School in 1958. He worked as a fence installer for Miller Bros. for over 40 years. He was a member of St. Boniface Church. Nicholas was an avid reader, especially of spy novels, and enjoyed watching James Bond, Clint Eastwood, and spy movies. After retirement he enjoyed playing golf.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Wolchik Runser; his son, Thomas J. Runser; and his sister, Virginia Spaeder.

Survivors include his three sons, Mark J. Runser (Helen), of Harborcreek, Frank N. Runser (Jill), of Waterford, and Nicholas D. Runser (Hallie), of Wattsburg; his four daughters, Kathleen A. Bradley, of Houston, Texas, Michelle M. Woogerd, of Melbourne, Fla., Patricia S. Lacy (Robert), of Edinboro, and Mary K. Runser Dolak (Karl), of Harborcreek; his sister, Mary Jane Todd (Thomas), of Erie; his daughter-in-law, Terri Runser; his many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at St. Boniface Church on Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass there at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount of Olives Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd.

Memorial contributions can be made to Millcreek Paramedic Service, 3608 W. 26th St., Erie, PA 16506, or to Kuhl Hose Company, 3131 Rescue Ln., Erie, PA 16510.

www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com

www.GoErie.com/obits




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Boniface Church
OCT
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Boniface Church
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
