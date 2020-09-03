Nicholas M. "Nick" Sivillo, Jr., age 70, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Walnut Creek Healthcare & Rehab Center. He was born July 17, 1950, in Erie the son of the late Nicholas and Marie (Minadeo) Sivillo.
Nick had worked for 35 years at Erie's General Electric as a design draftsman. He was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a past Council president for the Knights of Columbus and also was a 4th degree Knight.
Sports played an important role in his life and he participated in team sports throughout high school and later in life. He was a season ticket holder for the Erie Seawolves and also followed Gannon sports teams. He was probably the New York Yankees biggest fan in Erie
He was a member of the Siebenbueger club and loved the times spent with close friends and family.
Nick is survived by his wife, Janice (Stankiewicz) Sivillo and two daughters, Cara Sivillo and Allison Sivillo (Jeff Midgley) all of Erie. He is the grandfather of Ashley Mennow, Madeline Thoma, Alex Thoma, Amelia Backstrom, Kaylynn Lamp (Michael Beck), Nichole Lamp (Kyle Sutton) and yet to be born, Ryder Midgley. Also surviving is his brother, David Sivillo (Michele) of Gaithersburg, Md. and many dear friends.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. All CDC guidelines including face masks and social distancing will be followed.
