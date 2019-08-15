Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Quinn Funeral Home
West 9 th & Liberty St.
Erie, PA
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Quinn Funeral Home
West 9 th & Liberty St.
Erie, PA
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Quinn Funeral Home
West 9 th & Liberty St.
Erie, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Sivillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas M. Sivillo Sr.


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas M. Sivillo Sr. Obituary
Nicholas M. Sivillo, Sr., age 97, of Erie, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at Walnut Creek Healthcare and Rehab Center.

He was born May 13, 1922, in Erie, the son of the late Pasquale and Giovanna Szbrocca Sivillo.

Nicholas was a lifelong resident of Erie and served with the U.S. Army during WWII. He had worked as a manager at the Ward Baking Co. and later retired from the City of Erie Water Department. An avid sports fan, he loved following the New York Yankees and was also a fan of Penn State and Gannon basketball. In his early years, he and his brothers were known for their bowling and horseshoe throwing skills.

Besides his parents, Nick was preceded in death by his first wife, Marie; and his second wife, Dolores "Del" Koppes; two brothers, Anthony and Rocco Sivillo; and four sisters, Clara Bruno, Nettie Butta, Amelia Calabrese, and Sue Johnson.

Nick is survived by two sons, Nick Sivillo, Jr. and his wife Janice of Erie and David Sivillo and his wife Michele of Gaithersburg, MD. He is the grandfather of Cara Sivillo, Allison Sivillo, Maria Peck (Christopher) and Vincent Sivillo (Jolie). Also surviving are six great-grandchildren, Ashley Mennow, Kaylynn Sivillo, Nichole Lamp, Madeline Thoma, Alex Thoma, and Amelia Backstrom.

Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial, with military honors, will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now