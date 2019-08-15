|
Nicholas M. Sivillo, Sr., age 97, of Erie, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at Walnut Creek Healthcare and Rehab Center.
He was born May 13, 1922, in Erie, the son of the late Pasquale and Giovanna Szbrocca Sivillo.
Nicholas was a lifelong resident of Erie and served with the U.S. Army during WWII. He had worked as a manager at the Ward Baking Co. and later retired from the City of Erie Water Department. An avid sports fan, he loved following the New York Yankees and was also a fan of Penn State and Gannon basketball. In his early years, he and his brothers were known for their bowling and horseshoe throwing skills.
Besides his parents, Nick was preceded in death by his first wife, Marie; and his second wife, Dolores "Del" Koppes; two brothers, Anthony and Rocco Sivillo; and four sisters, Clara Bruno, Nettie Butta, Amelia Calabrese, and Sue Johnson.
Nick is survived by two sons, Nick Sivillo, Jr. and his wife Janice of Erie and David Sivillo and his wife Michele of Gaithersburg, MD. He is the grandfather of Cara Sivillo, Allison Sivillo, Maria Peck (Christopher) and Vincent Sivillo (Jolie). Also surviving are six great-grandchildren, Ashley Mennow, Kaylynn Sivillo, Nichole Lamp, Madeline Thoma, Alex Thoma, and Amelia Backstrom.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial, with military honors, will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 15, 2019