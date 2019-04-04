|
Nicholas S. Fitzsimmons, 24, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, as the result of an automobile accident.
He was born on March 30, 1995, in Erie, son of Amy (Jones) Thompson and Andrew Fitzsimmons.
Nick was a graduate of Central Tech High School, Class of 2013. He was currently employed at Curtze and formerly at CHAT of Erie.
He enjoyed watching and playing sports.
He was a senior DeMolay, where as an active member, he excelled in basketball and flag football, having earned several MVP Awards.
He is survived by mother, Amy Thompson and her husband, Jeremy; his father, Andy Fitzsimmons; brother, Cameron Fitzsimmons (Emily Ponsford) , sister, Gracelyn Fitzsimmons (Isa Hamilton); grandparents, Richard "Dick" and Jeannette Fitzsimmons, Gerald T. and Sue (Seggi) Jones, and Cynthia Jones; stepsisters, Ayden and Gray Thompson; girlfriend, Allison Blount; aunt, Heather Rebuck (Candace); uncle, Arthur Fitzsimmons (Heidi); and cousin, Alexis Fitzsimmons.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Merle E. Wood Funeral Home, Inc., 845 East 38th Street, at Pine Avenue, within the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, and visiting hours will be held on Friday from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. and from 6:00 until the time of the funeral service at the funeral home at 8:30 p.m.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to HOPE for Erie Animal Wellness and Anna Shelter, 1555 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
