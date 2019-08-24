|
Nicolae "Nick" Muntean Jr., 88, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the PA Soldiers' & Sailors' Home. Nick was the son of immigrant parents, Anna Bucher and Nicolae Muntean from Transylvania, Romania, who met in their first hometown in the United States, Cleveland, Ohio.
He was born in Erie, on February 19, 1931, attended grade school (Gridley), High School (Tech Memorial) and also Gannon College. He entered into the U.S. Army and was a respected artillery maintenance man in both Germany and the Korean Conflict. Upon his return from service, he entered into the workforce as a machinist, first aid man and Union representative at Fenestra, near the Erie Airport, where we would always have a front row seat to the Blue Angels, during the Air Shows.
He married Clara "Claire" Szychowski on November 23rd, 1957 and they had two children, Nicolae III and Valerie Ann
He moved on from Fenestra and entered into sales. First with National Chemsearch and then American Income Life, where he worked with Union folks around the area to setup Savings and Life Insurance policies.
Though only a casual golfer and bowler, he was notorious for his skill at both having won multiple trophies in each sport, including the Times-News Southpaw bowling tournament. An avid outdoorsman, he provided many a fine meal of fish fry or frog legs, mushrooms and venison for family and friends.
He was a remarkable dancer, known for his jitterbug, and polka skills, and will be missed at numerous karaoke venues, as one of Erie's premier singers, jokesters and showman "Nick at Night."
He was a member of numerous social clubs in Erie, the Falcons Nest 123, being his primary club where at various times he tended bar and held office over his 50+ years of service. His bowling team "The Black Velvet Five," were legendary in the Clubs' lore.
"Daddy M." as he was affectionately known by his "adopted children" from his kids' friend-circles, was beloved and loved getting together with them, whenever he could.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Claire, in 2007, both of his parents, as well as his brothers, Sam Craciun, Cornell Craciun, and John Muntean.
Survivors include his brother, Abraham, his son, Nicolae Muntean III of Los Altos, Calif., his daughter, Valerie Young and her husband Jim Young of Liberty, Ohio, grandchildren, Allison Moffett, Adam Pike (Jessica), Eric Pike (Anna), Cassidy Young and Molly Young, great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Isaac, Nathan, Lily, Cage, and Levi, great-great-grandson, JC, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash, on Monday, August 26th from 2-4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to the time of services there at 7:30 p.m. Members of Falcons Nest 123 & 610 will meet for a prayer service at the funeral home Monday at 6:30 p.m. Private burial will be in Erie Cemetery with full military honors. Also, friends are invited to a celebration of Nick's life with a catered meal and live music at the Polish Falcons Nest 610, 431 East 3rd St., on Saturday, August 31st from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The family would like to thank niece, Marlene Robertson, the good people and nurses of the Soldiers' & Sailors' Home, as well as UPMC Family Hospice Care for the loving care he received in his last few weeks, and also Father Tom Aleksa and Philip Slomski. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Soldiers' & Sailors' Home Activities Fund, UPMC Family Hospice Care or Performing Arts Collective Alliance (PACA).
