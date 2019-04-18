|
Nicole D. "Kat" Schneider, age 34, of Erie, peacefully surrendered to a 20-year battle with autoimmune hemolytic anemia, at her home, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was born in Titusville, on Friday, May 4, 1984, a daughter of Christina M. Hopkins Schneider of Erie and Kenneth L. Schneider (Linda) of Titusville.
Kat was a 2003 graduate of Titusville High School. While there, she participated in a class performance of "Man of La Mancha." Kat was artistic in every sense of the word. She enjoyed crafting, creating care boxes for all of life's different events and making handmade bath soaps and scrubs. She was also a computer genius and was always willing to lend her expertise in hours of research on her computer for those she loved and cared for. Kat will be lovingly remembered by her family for her love of pets and spending time on the lake.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Linda "Lulu" Madden Hopkins; her paternal grandparents, Kenneth, Sr. and Rosanne Schneider; one uncle, Nick Schneider; and a dear cousin, Jammie Galford.
In addition to her parents, Kat is survived by her brother, Daniel K. Schneider (Alec) of Tampa, Fla.; her maternal grandfather, John Hopkins of Titusville; her loving aunts and uncles, Kim Hopkins (Melanie) of Erie, Ed Hopkins (Laura) of Titusville, Shannon Hopkins (Tammy) of Titusville, Kenda Van of Titusville, Ann Edwards (Jon) of Titusville and Sue Szocki of Erie; one great-aunt, Sandy Lombardi (Tom) of Pittsburgh; two great-uncles, Tom Madden of Palm Bay, Fla. and Dallas Smith (Bev) of Oil City; her stemother, Pam Brown of Kittaning, a stepbrother, Justin Brown (Nathan) of Kittaning; a stepsister, Casey Deleonguerrero (Aaron) of Allentown; her beloved pet dog, Chewie; and cousins, Tyler, Aaron, Matthew, Morgan, Michael, Nikki, Shawn, Samantha, Michael (Chloe), Steven, Nicholas, Aaron, Kingston, Lucas, Cheyenne, Amanda, Tommy and Alexander.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Township), on Friday from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral service to be conducted there at 6 p.m. by the Rev. David Roach, Pastor of Harborcreek Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Because You Care, Inc., 6041 West Rd., P.O. Box 54, McKean, PA 16426.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 18, 2019