Nicolena "Nicole" (Anellutti) Robinson, age 92, of North East, formerly of Angola, N.Y., died on Sunday October 27, 2019. She was born on February 20, 1927, in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of the late Marcantonio and Barbara (Mozul) Anellutti.
Nicole was formerly a self-employed personal caretaker for several years. She was an active member of the Orchard Beach Assembly Church in North East. Nicole enjoyed gardening, flowers, animals, birds, and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald B. Robinson.
Nicole is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Hunt of North East and Lori Moscato (Rev. Charles) of Olive Branch, Mississippi; grandchildren, Joshua and Lauren Moscato; and great-grandchildren, Julia, Olivia, and Malia.
Friends are invited to call at the Orchard Beach Assembly Church on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Officiating the service is her son-in-law, Rev. Charles Moscato. Private interment will be held at Grahamville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Orchard Beach Assembly Church, 2025 Orchard Beach Road, North East, PA 16428, or the Erie Humane Society, 2433 Zimmerly Road, Erie, PA 16506. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 30, 2019