Noah John Schroder, age 2, of North East, passed away on March 19, 2019, at UPMC Children's Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born on May 11, 2016, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Tyler and Angela (Riedel) Schroder of North East.
Noah was the happiest little guy; he had a smile that spread joy everywhere he went. He loved trains, especially Thomas the Train, farm animals, apples, and his favorite TV show Paw Patrol.
Noah was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John Schroder.
He is survived by his parents; a sister, Charlotte Grace Schroder; paternal grandmother, Linda Schroder of North East; maternal grandparents, Robert and Cindy Riedel of North East; aunts, Bobbi Jo Morey (Jeremy) of North East, Billi Jo Lombardo (Joseph) of North East, who were his godparents, Britni Jo Burlingham (Merle) of Union City; and several cousins.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and are invited to a funeral service on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Orchard Beach Assembly, 2025 Orchard Beach Road, North East. Memorials may be made to Lucy's First Step Fund, P.O. Box 9372, Erie, PA 16505, lucysfirststep.org, or to Grady's Decisions, P.O. Box 9343, Erie, PA 16507, gradysdecision.com. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 21, 2019