With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Noble R. Beason Robinson, age 89, on May 4, 2020, our loving and devoted friend to all whose lives she has touched and her acts of kindness will be missed by many.
She was born on August 25, 1930, to the late Oscar and Rosella Trotter Beason in Erie. She was the third oldest of five girls.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles A. Robinson, who she married and moved to Boston, Massachusetts; four sisters; Christine Beason Keyes, Mary Catherine Beason Green, Earnestine Flowers Green and Dorothy Jean Beason; and nephew Richard C. Flowers, Sr.
Noble is survived by a host of family, extended family and friends.
Upon graduating from high school in Erie, Pennsylvania Noble later attended Northeastern University and earned a Bachelor's of Arts Degree. She spent the last part of her career in Management and until she retired as a Manager of Executive Recruitment in Human Resources at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts.
Noble had a life-long love affair with the Boston & Vicinity Clubs of The National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Club Incorporated (NANBPWC, Inc.) and her club sisters. Her dedication, commitment and passion was always demonstrated through years of continued service and contributions to the whole community. She joined the organization in 1978 and was a Life Member. She took pride in many of the offices she held locally and national within the institution; Boston & Vicinity Club President 1981-1986, 2013-2015, 2001 Sojourner Truth Awardee is the highest award given to a woman who emulates the life and journey of Sojourner Truth who worked tirelessly and compassionately in fighting to support the growth and development of people in their communities. She served on many National levels such as Editor, Director of Resources and Protocol Chair of NANBPWC, Inc., just to name a few.
Noble was a long time active member of the Historic Charles Street AME Church, Roxbury, Massachusetts for five decades. She faithfully served as a member of the Missionary Society. For those who knew Noble she will be remembered as always willing to help someone in need.
Local arrangements by Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 13, 2020