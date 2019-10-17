|
Nora Mae (Stoddard) Burnham, 88, formerly of Findley Lake, N.Y., died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Brevellier Village in Erie, Pa. Nora was born on January 31, 1931, in North East, Pa., to Lynn A. and Virginia (Beatty) Stoddard.
She married her husband, Edgar Burnham, on October 3, 1947.
Nora had a passion for quilting, sewing and her extensive doll collection. She was a longtime active member of the Penn Shore Doll Club. She enjoyed camping, cross stitching and cooking. In her younger years, Nora was an avid roller-skater. She attended the Findley Lake United Methodist Church. Nora was the proprietor of Nora's Beauty Salon in Findley Lake for over 40 years.
Nora is survived by: her son, Steven Burnham (Victor Olvera) of San Diego, Calif.; and her daughter, Cynthia Cross of Findley Lake, N.Y.; three grandchildren: Stephanie (Tracy) Sweeney, Lauren Rothenberger (Dave Gibbs) and Nadine (Sean) Merry; four great-grandchildren; and three sisters-in-law: Judith, Donna and JoAnn Stoddard; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Paul Crosby.
Nora was predeceased by her parents, Lynn and Virginia Stoddard; her husband, Edgar Burnham; her daughter, Candace Burnham; and seven siblings: Gladys Bennink, Sarah Erickson, Charles, Arthur, Paul, Kenneth and Thomas Stoddard.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m., at the Findley Lake United Methodist Church, 2862 North Road, Findley Lake, N.Y., where a memorial service will follow at 11 a.m.
Memorials be made to the Findley Lake Volunteer Fire Department, 10372 Main St., Findley Lake, NY 14736, the Brevillier Village, 5416 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511, or to the Community Connections, 2873 North Road, Findley Lake, NY 14736.
Arrangements are by David J. Dengler, the Spitzer Funeral Home, Sherman, N.Y.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 17, 2019