|
|
Nora Mae (Stoddard) Burnham, 88, formerly of Findley Lake, N.Y., died Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Brevellier Village in Erie, Pa.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the Findley Lake United Methodist Church, 2862 North Road, Findley Lake, N.Y., where a memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements are by David J. Dengler, the Spitzer Funeral Home, Clymer, N.Y.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019