Norbert H. Figurski, age 86, of Erie, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at the LECOM Nursing and Rehab Center, with his family at his side. He was born October 18, 1933, in Erie, the son of the late Joseph and Stella Kupniewski Figurski.
A lifelong Erie resident, Norbert was retired from the Lord Corp. after working there for 33 years. Norb and his wife Marlene were very active in their Catholic faith, having conducted religious pilgrimages for 37 years, taking groups throughout the United States and Canada to important Catholic sites.
In 1971, he was a founding member of the Blue Army of Our Lady of Fatima in the Erie Diocese and had great devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Norbert was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church and was also an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Stella Figurski; an infant brother, Edward Figuski; along with his brothers, Carl, Stanley, and Hank Figurski.
Norb is survived by his wife, Marlene Kwitowski Figurski, who he married on August 10, 1985. He is also survived by his three children, Sherree Horton and her husband Dennis of Georgia, Therese Zimmerman and her husband Ron of Ohio, and Gerald Figurski of Erie. He is the brother of Harry Figusrki (Joanne), Bernard Ferguson (Phyllis), Joseph Figurski (Catherine) and Chester Figurski (Rita), and the grandfather of Christy, Julia, Michael, Jaime, and Jennifer and the great-grandfather of Clara. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 28, 2019