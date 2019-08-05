|
|
Norbert R. Ropelewski, 89 of Erie, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at St.Vincent Hospital. He was born in Erie on October 23, 1929, a son of the late Joseph and Stephania Sudol Ropelewski.
Norbert was a U.S. Amy veteran of the Korean War. He retired as a pattern maker from GE. He was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Church and was a volunteer with the Second Harvest Food Bank. He was also a member of the former Erie Maennerchor Chorusters. He also enjoyed bowling and music.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Wagner Ropelewski, and his brothers, John, Raymond, Frank, Edward and Joseph Ropelewski.
Survivors include his daughter Kristen Ropelewski of Erie, son David Ropelewski and his wife Karla of Palatine, Ill., grandchildren Eric and Anna Ropelewski, sister Irene Paczynski and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 2101 Ash St. on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and may attend a Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Erie Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Church 2220 Reed St. Erie, PA 16503. Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 5, 2019