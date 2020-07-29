Norma G. Ricci Tinti, 89, of Bluffton, S.C. passed away on July 14, 2020, peacefully at The Preston Health Center on Hilton Head Island. Norma was born on April 26, 1931, in Erie, Pa., the daughter of the late Qintiliano Ricci and Virginia Mancini Ricci.
Norma was a 1950 graduate of Academy High School. She worked in the payroll department of General Electric following graduation. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. In 2001, she and her husband John relocated to South Carolina to be near their two daughters and two grandsons who knew her as "Nano."
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years John Anthony Tinti and three sisters Anna "Mena" Ricci DeCecco, Giovanna "Jenny" Ricci Felix, and Adelaide "Lily" Ricci Buto.
She is survived by two daughters Sandra Tinti Benson of Hilton Head Island and Michelle Tinti Kreicher and son-in-law Bryan of Glasgow, Ky. and grandsons Bryan Alan Benson and James John Benson, brother Joseph Ricci of Erie, Pa., sisters-in-law Jean McGill of Erie, Pa. and Antonia Tinti of Ramstein, Germany, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, Bluffton, S.C., where she was a parishioner, will be set at a later date. Burial will be on July 23, 2020 at Six Oaks Cemetery, in Sea Pines, Hilton Head Island, S.C. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: Capital Needs Fund, St. Gregory the Great Church, 31 St. Gregory Drive Bluffton, SC 29910, in Norma's name.
