Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656

Norma J. "Momma" Magee


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma J. "Momma" Magee Obituary
Norma J. "Momma" Magee, age 97, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was born on November 25, 1922, in Perrysville, New York, the daughter of James and Ruth McManus Johnson. She was raised on West 5th Street, Warren, Pa. by her grandparents Samuel and Othina Johnson.

Norma was a graduate of Warren High School and was married to her high school sweetheart, Robert G. "Poppa" Magee for 64 years, until his death in 2006. They were avid square dancers, dog lovers and enjoyed many winters in Lakeland, Florida. She retired from General Electric and loved working in her yard with her flower gardens.

Norma is survived by her son, Robert P. Magee and wife Gayle of Bluffton, S.C.; three grandchildren, Nathan Magee of Lawrence Park, Julie Breitigan (Steve) of Lexington, Ky. and Amy Jaworek (Johnny) of Columbia, S.C.; six great-grandchildren; and three granddogs.

A private Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Norma will be laid to rest, next to her husband, Robert at Wintergreen Gorge. Memorial contributions may be made to Brevillier Village, 5416 East Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511. Arrangements were handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -