Norma J. "Momma" Magee, age 97, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was born on November 25, 1922, in Perrysville, New York, the daughter of James and Ruth McManus Johnson. She was raised on West 5th Street, Warren, Pa. by her grandparents Samuel and Othina Johnson.
Norma was a graduate of Warren High School and was married to her high school sweetheart, Robert G. "Poppa" Magee for 64 years, until his death in 2006. They were avid square dancers, dog lovers and enjoyed many winters in Lakeland, Florida. She retired from General Electric and loved working in her yard with her flower gardens.
Norma is survived by her son, Robert P. Magee and wife Gayle of Bluffton, S.C.; three grandchildren, Nathan Magee of Lawrence Park, Julie Breitigan (Steve) of Lexington, Ky. and Amy Jaworek (Johnny) of Columbia, S.C.; six great-grandchildren; and three granddogs.
A private Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Norma will be laid to rest, next to her husband, Robert at Wintergreen Gorge. Memorial contributions may be made to Brevillier Village, 5416 East Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511. Arrangements were handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 12, 2020