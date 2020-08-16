Our loving and devoted mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt and friend, who loved and was loved by so many people, Norma J. Henderson, 77 years, moved from this earthly life into the arms of Jesus on August 8, 2020.
She was born in Erie on August 21, 1942, daughter of the late Norman C. and Evelyn E. (Williams) Wolfrom.
She was a 1960 graduate of Fort Le Boeuf High School. She lived most of her life in Erie, except for about eight years which she lived in the beautiful Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. It was during this time that she twice had the experience of traveling to Germany, and was able to visit the famous Neuschwanstein Castle.
In her younger years, Norma was a "lunch lady" working in the gradeschool cafeteria of Summit Central. She then went on to drive school buses for Fort LeBoeuf, retiring after 17 years. In her later years, Norma worked as a food demonstrator for Sam's Club, a job for which she was very well-suited because she was such a great cook and loved talking with people.
In the good old days, she enjoyed many years camping with family and friends, which had given her many happy memories. She also enjoyed cooking and baking and sharing her delicious creations with everyone around her whom she loved so much. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers, which were so important to her. She also hosted many great and fun cookouts in her backyard for birthdays and other occasions to celebrate. She enjoyed feeding the rabbits in the winter time in her backyard with bread and apples, making sure that even the smallest of God's creatures were provided for.
She was a charter member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, now called Abiding Hope. She could be found volunteering much of her time at their food bank every time they were open.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her second husband, Walter H. Henderson Jr., son John R. Siegel, brother and sister-in-law, Carl B. and Carol Jean Wolfrom, her brother-in-law Wilbur A. Senger, and recently, her good friend Dorothy Sexton, who passed away when Norma was in Phoenix visiting her daughter.
She leaves behind to cherish the memories, her daughter Marie A. Siegel, Phoenix, Ariz., grandson Jeffery A. Siegel of Erie, granddaughter Jamie L. Constantino (Ross) of Pittsburgh, grandson Zachary R. Siegel of Erie, and her most treasured sweet and precious joy of her heart, great-grandson, Roman B. Siegel, with whom she shared a birthday, of Cassadaga, N.Y. She is further survived by her sister, Evelyn A. Senger, of Harborcreek, brother Norman G. (Rose) Wolfrom of Lock Haven, Pa., her stepdaughters Glenda J. Henderson of McKean and Kathy LaMaye (Al) of North Carolina, and former daughter-in-law Paula J. Siegel of Erie. Many nieces and nephews and a stepgranddaughter, Amanda M. Hayes of Erie, also survive. Friends too numerous to count, but please know if you were in her life, she loved you all; and the spunky, mischievous family cat, JoJo.
The family would like to give their most heartfelt thanks for all the dedicated hours of help, over the past two years, to Paula and Glenda, and her very good friends Peggy Allin and Rick McCurdy, as well as her neighbor Jeff Chambers, all of Erie. Your selfless dedication will always be appreciated and remembered.
II Timothy 4:6-8 For I am already being poured out as a drink offering, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith. Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to me on that Day.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the food bank at Abiding Hope Lutheran Church, 2402 W. Grandview Blvd, Erie PA 16506.
There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd. Erie, PA 16504.
