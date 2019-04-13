|
Norma Jean Triana (Ecker), of North East, died suddenly on April 10, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Robert Nelson Triana, after 50+ years of marriage, loving mother to Wendy Marie Triana and Eric Robert Triana and his wife Vicky, beloved grandmother of Cory Robert Triana, Destini Marche, Karina Rizzo, Danielle Hall, Frank DeSantis and his wife Nicole Beers, and the late Ashton Triana, cherished great-grandmother of Isiah, Kaden, Sophia, Maximus, Little Frankie and Kiana, and loving sister of Bonnie Lee Albert, Kevin Eugene Ecker and the late Harriet Louise Simmer, she was the daughter of the late Harry Perdue Ecker, Sr., and Winifred Esther Luce Ecker. She will be sadly missed by her entire family and many friends.
The family will receive friends at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Sunday, April 14th from 1:00 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. The Rev. Robert Klecan, of the First Baptist Church in North East, will officiate, with cremation following. There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering immediately following at the Hall of the Brotherhood of St. Joseph.
