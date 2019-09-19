|
Norma June Waite, a longtime resident of Union City, Pa., passed away on September 16, 2019, at the age of 97, at the Manchester Commons in Erie.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of nearly 60 years, Myron "Mike" Waite.
Norma is survived by her children, Mrs. Darlene Cooper and her husband, Bruce, Mrs. Brenda Obert and her husband, Darrell, and Dr. Bradley Waite and his wife Diana Rogers; her sister, Althea Newton; as well as six grandchildren, Daryl Cooper, Dennis Cooper, Denise Nechleba, Darcie Galleur, Scott Obert, and Mark Obert; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She loved them all.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Raymond and Larry Harvey.
Norma was born in Leon, New York, on June 21, 1922, to Charles and Florence Harvey.
On December 27, 1940, she married Mike and off they went to Baltimore, Md., where they started their family. They later moved to Randolph, N.Y., then to Union City, Pa., where Norma lived for 50 years.
Norma was a devoted mother and grandmother, always showering her children and grandchildren with her care and affection. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Union City and was involved in many church activities. After becoming an empty nester, she went to work in the Union City Area High School, serving as the lunchroom monitor, where she took many under her wings and became affectionately known to most as "grandma."
Norma enjoyed traveling, crocheting, playing cards, bowling, and any and all family activities. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Norma's life was well lived.
Family and friends are invited to call at the First Baptist Church, 16 South Street, Union City, on Saturday, September 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m., with Pastor Rob Weaver officiating.
Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Union City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norma's memory to the , Inc., P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or www.dementiasociety.org/donate.
