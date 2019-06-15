|
Norma L. (McDonald) Sanders, 92, of Girard, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Fairview Manor, where she had recently resided.
She was born January 26, 1927, in Kearney, Pa., a daughter of the late John C. and Olive Showalter McDonald.
Norma moved to Girard with her best friend, Russie Tewell in 1943 and they began working at Erie Mop and Ringer. It was there she met her husband, Ray, whom she married September 18, 1946. Together they purchased the Girard Dinor in 1960, which they operated for many years, retiring in 1978.
She was a member of the Girard United Methodist Church in Girard and a past member of the Rebekah Lodge. She also enjoyed flower gardening and the outdoors. Norma was always known for her vibrant smile, her sense of humor and her great skill at cooking and baking.
She was preceded in death in 2000 by her first husband, Ray H. Sanders; her second husband, Harmon Scalise in 2014; a brother, Bernard McDonald; a sister, Evelyn Carr; two infant granddaughters, Shannon and Jamie Sanders; and granddaughters, Stacey and Heather Sanders.
Norma will be greatly missed by her family, which include her two sons, Roger R. Sanders (Cheryl) and Lyle H. Sanders (Sandy); a daughter, Jaclyn S. Shelenberger (David), all of Girard; five sisters, Sarah Iola Lawrence of Conneaut, Ohio, Esther Rea (Jay) of Toledo, Ohio, Wanda Black (Rich) of Girard, Ellie Steinle (Charlie) of East Springfield, and a special sister, raised as a daughter, Methel Bell (Chuck) of Las Vegas, Nev.; six brothers, Roy McDonald (Doris) of Cranesville, Lewis I. McDonald, Guy McDonald (Mary), John "Junior" McDonald (Gail), Percy McDonald (Norma), all of Girard, and Delmas McDonald of Dixon, Mo.; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard. Services will be held on Monday at The Girard United Methodist Church, 48 Main Street East, Girard, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Andrew Verner officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Stacey and Heather Sanders Memorial Scholarship, c/o Lyle Sanders, 7820 Cole Spring Rd., Girard, PA 16417, or A.F. Dobler Hose Co., 37 Walnut St., Girard, PA 16417.
Burial will be in the Girard Cemetery.
Norma's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Fairview manor, for the special care of their mother.
