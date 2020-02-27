|
|
Norma Rebecca (Allen) Tau, age 87, went home to be with the Lord on February 23, 2020. Norma was a resident of Brevillier Village for the past six years. She previously resided for a short time in Wattsburg, Pa., but raised her family in Venango, Pa.
Norma was born on August 26, 1932, in Amity Township, Wattsburg, Pa., to Neil and Lena Allen.
She graduated from Union City High School in 1950 and received her Elementary Education degree from Edinboro State Teachers College in 1954. Later she took coursework, specific to educating children with hearing impairments, through Penn State University. Norma taught second grade for three years in Meadville, Pa. In 1958, she started the Crawford Counties New Sensory handicapped class for children with hearing impairments. She continued in the field of deaf education through the North West Tri-County Intermediate Unit #5 until her retirement in 1993.
On June 13, 1959, Norma married her sweetheart, John H. Tau. They raised their family in Venango, Pa. Their children include: Ruthann (Jerry) Lawton of Norwich, N.Y., James (Ruthanne) Tau of Martinez, Ga., and John (Kathleen) Tau of Wattsburg, Pa. They have been blessed with six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Norma loved humanity, especially children. She was involved in children's ministries and enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren. Music was also an integral part of her life and has been carried on through her children. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and driving their motorhome.
Norma is survived by her husband of sixty years and their children.
She was preceded in death by her parents Neil and Lena Allen, sister Charlotte R. Steves, and brother Arthur N. Allen.
Family and friends may call at Van Matre Funeral Home, 105 Walnut Street, Waterford, Pa., on Saturday, February 29th from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow in Waterford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Employee Christmas Fund at Brevillier Village, 5416 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 27, 2020