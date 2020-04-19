|
Norma Ruth Green Heberle, aged 92, died on Thursday, April 16th, at St. Mary's Asbury Ridge.
She was born June 5, 1927, in Erie, Pa., to the late John and Lauretta Dietz Green.
She graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Dunkirk, N.Y.
She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church for 70 years.
Norma lived for her family and found her happiness in their company.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband and loving companion of over 50 years, Paul J. Heberle; her beloved aunt, Eleanor Dietz; her brother. James and his wife, Noreen; sisters-in-law. Rosemary Niebling and Ruth Heberle; and brothers-in-law, Lawrence Heberle and Al Dresbach.
Surviving to cherish Norma's memory are her sisters, Patricia (Bob Vomero) Drake and Laurie (Richard) Gingrich; her sister-in-law, Doris Dresbach; her brother-in-law, Harry Neibling; her seven children, Christine (James) Smith, Kenneth (Brenda) Heberle, Karen (James) Pilewski, Kevin (Barb) Heberle, Craig (Kim) Heberle, Connie (Jack) Faulkner and Mary Szpara; her grandchildren, Brenda Goble, Julie Gustafson, Daniel McGarvey, Susan McGarvey, Johnna Cotterman, Joey Cotterman, Amy Heberle, Curtis Heberle, Jill Christopher, Heather DiTomaso, Kenneth Pilewski, Erik Heberle, Jordan Heberle, Tyler Heberle, Paul Adamaszek, Ryan Adamaszek, Sara Adamaszek and Kelsey Szpara; her great-grandchildren Kellan, Mia, Evelyn, Ruby, Norma, Flint, Gabriel, Rachel, Meredith, Branden, Angel, Bret, Bailey, McKenzie, Gavin, Kaylee, Lexi, Shelby, Leah, Timmy, Susanna, Maya, Jacob, Dominique, Matthew, Ellie, Bennett, Cora, Maia, Taylor and Claire; great-great-grandchildren Callie, Garrett, Sawyer, Carrie, Carson and Guinevere; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Norma met the many challenges in life with a loving heart, courage and fortitude, strong faith, and a strong will. She was an accomplished poet, and participated in the Second Tuesday Prose and Poetry Workshop at Mercyhurst College for decades, until her long and devastating illness robbed her of the ability to write. Norma was published in multiple poetry collections, including Baily's Beads, Second Tuesday: An Anthology of Poetry, Time of Singing, and Up in the Attic Out in the Kitchen. In a collection of her poems that she gifted to her children in 1987, she wrote, "I have dared to exercise my vanity and provide you a copy of some of my poetry. I do so most humbly in a spirit of sharing and hope you enjoy reading it as much as I did writing it." Norma was also an avid cook and baker, and won admiration and acclaim for her bounteous table.
Due to current pandemic restrictions, a public memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date this year. Arrangements are under the care of the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who wish to honor Norma's memory contribute to Heartland Hospice, 719 Indiana Dr., Erie, PA 16505, Inner-City Neighborhood Art House, 201 E. Tenth St., Erie, PA 16503, or the Carmelite Monastery, 510 E. Gore Rd., Erie, PA 16509.
