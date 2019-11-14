|
Norma Ruth (Burst) Lloyd, 88, of Corry, Pennsylvania, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 11, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, in Erie, Pa., after a brief hospital stay. She was born on May 29, 1931, in Parma, Ohio, the daughter of George and Christine (Henes) Burst.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, George Burst, Jr., and in-laws, Harold and Miriam Lloyd.
She is survived by her sweetheart, Gerald Ray, whom she met and fell in love with at Houghton College. She is also survived by her loving children, Deborah Ruth (Todd) Morton of Erie, Pa., Stephen Gerald (Suzanne) Lloyd of Milford, Pa., and Kristen Renee Lloyd of Windber, Pa. She is also survived by her marvelous grandchildren whom she greatly treasured, Zachary Todd Morton, Joshua Ryan Lloyd, Timothy James Lloyd, Anna Rose Morton, and Abigail Christine Lloyd.
One of her greatest joys was watching her children and grandchildren perform and use their musical gifts in school and in ministry at church. "I have no greater Joy than to hear that my children are walking in the Truth." 3 John 1:4.
Norma graduated from Houghton College in 1959 with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Music Education. She taught music in the Philadelphia public school system while Jerry attended Medical School at Temple University. They lived for two years in Akron, Ohio during Dr. Lloyd's residency and two years in Groton, Conn., where he served in the U.S. Coast Guard.
They moved to Corry in 1966 when Dr. Lloyd joined Dr. Guy Butters in medical practice. They loved raising their children in the Corry community. Norma was a loving wife, devoted mother, and caring grandmother. She also invested her life through serving as private organ and piano teacher; she was an active member of the Corry Evangelical United Methodist (EUM) Church, where she served on the Worship Committee, Christian Education Committee, Scholarship Committee, Library Committee, and Missions Committee; she served as EUM Vacation Bible School Director, Church Handbell Choir Director, Church Organist, Junior Choir and Adult Choir Director. She also served the Corry Community as one of the Annual Christmas Festival Coordinators, Community Handbell Choir Director, and Arts Council Auxiliary President, in which she was instrumental in facilitating the annual Missoula Children's Theatre program. She was a member of the Erie Chapter of American Guild of Organists and served on the Camp Findley Bible Conference Committee and the Houghton College President's Advisory Panel. She had received many honors from the Corry community through the years, thanking her for the impact her life has made on others.
Norma's life will be remembered by her love for the Lord and for the passion she had in using the gifts God gave her in music and the arts to inspire, instruct, and encourage so many in the Corry community. She used her talents and training as an educator to motivate others and to serve and minister to others in the church family and the community. Her legacy will continue to honor the Lord through the people she has touched through her years of service.
