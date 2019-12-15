|
Norma Lydia Wright Lyons, age 95, passed away December 1, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She was born October 10, 1924, in Nashua, Iowa, the daughter of the late Elwin A. and Grace (Farr) Wright.
Norma had ten siblings and grew up with her Aunt Isabel Farr of the Mayo Clinic, grandmother and sister Artis in Rochester, Minn. She graduated from the University of Minnesota, worked at Mayo Clinic and met her late husband Richard C. Lyons, during his surgical residency program. In 1950, Norma and her husband moved to Erie, Pa., where Dr. Lyons began his practice. They raised five children and have 14 grandchildren.
Norma had extraordinary style, etiquette, and intellect. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was a loving mother, wife, friend and mentor. She had a remarkable business mind: intuitive, creative and resourceful. She loved to travel, especially to see animals in their natural habitat. She was a boating enthusiast and first chair violinist. She loved the arts, music, dancing, and most of all, loved to laugh. She was a kind and gentle person with strong faith. She will be profoundly missed.
There will be no visitation and services, will be private with entombment in Calvary mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or the Mayo Clinic. Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 15, 2019