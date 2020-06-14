Norman A. Schlosser
1944 - 2020
Norman A. Schlosser, of Harborcreek, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Born on June 29, 1944, in New Castle, Pa., he was the son of the late Norman and Maxine Newhard Schlosser.

Norman served in the Navy as a cryptologist. He was a life member of the USN Cryptologist Veterans Assn, Together We Served, Hull Numbers.com., Patriot Benefactor NRA and Oath Keepers.

He served many years as a boating safety instructor, fur taker instructor and Red Cross CPR and first aid instructor. He was Erie County and District Leader of PA Trappers Assn and State Officer of PA Fish and Boat Commission. He was the commander of the Erie Power Squadron in 2004.

Norman operated Presque Isle Aquabus (water taxi) for 17 years, retiring in 2016. He held a ship's master license.

Along with his wife, he was a member of Wattsburg Wireless Association (KB3SXK), Sisters of St. Joseph Associates, Summit Senior Center, and Our Lady of Mercy Church and he also was a volunteer at the Erie Playhouse.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Terza Haskins Schlosser; his daughter, Wendy Milstred of Maryland; his siblings, Cheryl (Mike) LaPointe of Wisconsin, Norma Jean Knight of Illinois, Carol (Lane) Wise of Michigan, and Gordon (Kathleen) Schlosser of Texas; his sisters-in-law, Kathleen (Bil) Gburek of Pennsylvania; Susan (Bob) Shaul of New York; and Peggy (Mark) Draper of Florida; brother-in-law Patrick (Rose) Terza of Florida; stepchildren, Mark Haskins of Wisconsin, Jeffrey (Michele) Haskins of Indiana, Kristen (Dave) Seyboldt of Erie, and Randall (Jennifer) Haskins of Ohio. He was "Captain Grandpa" to 16 grandchildren and step-grandchildren; and is further survived by several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road.

A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Donations can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
