Norman Ackroyd "Bud" Lee, 97, of Erie, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. Norman was born on January 21, 1922 in Erie, a son of the late Ackroyd and Anna (Shultz) Lee.
A 1940 graduate of Academy High School, Norman proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Corps as a lieutenant and pilot of A-26, B-25, and B-26 twin engine bombers during World War II. He was employed by Poplar White Truck for 30 years as a salesman and was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church where he served on church council and as an usher. Norman was a member of the Lawrence Park Golf Club where he scored three hole in ones, the Erie Yacht Club, and the East Erie Turners. He was also a member of the Masonic Perry and Keystone Lodge #392, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, 32nd degree Mason, EREPA Grotto, where he participated in the men's glee club and the Zem Zem Shrine Club.
Norman was a loving husband, father, and grandfather with a wonderful sense of humor. He was an avid reader and enjoyed woodworking where he made furniture and toys for his family.
In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by brothers, Donald Lee of Los Angeles, Calif., James Lee of Columbus, Ohio, Wilburt "Sonny" Lee of Raleigh, N.C.; a sister Evelyn Seelinger of Erie; and a great-grandson, Gage Post of Erie.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Anna Mae (Fitzgerald) Lee; a sister, Phyllis Milligan of Erie; daughters, Patricia Boyd of Erie and Jan Norman of Rock Hill, S.C.; grandchildren, Kelley Meyer of Pittsburgh, Mindy (Myers) Blackmon of Fort Mill, S.C.; Renee (Meyer) and husband Michael Post of Fairview, Greg Myers and wife Cami (Stewart) of Fort Mill, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Dylan Blackmon, Lola Post, Aydan Blackmon, Noah Post, Mason Myers, and Kai Myers; and nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. Services will be held there on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Erik Young officiating. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Youth Group, 2216 Peach St., Erie, PA 16502.
