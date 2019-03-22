|
|
Norman "Bob" Akerly, age 82, died on March 20, 2019, peacefully, at home, with his children.
He was born in Erie, Pa., December 5, 1936, a son of the late Frederick and Ethel Bartlett Akerly.
He was a 1955 graduate of Harbor Creek High School.
Norman was a Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from General Electric and ran a dairy Farm in North East, Pa.
He was an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Maxine Akerly, by three sisters Virginia Bannister, Hazel Hinkler, Shirley Weindorf and four brothers, Leslie, Marvin, Wallace and Gerald Akerly.
Norman is survived by a son Robert Akerly, a daughter Cynthia Akerly, four stepsons Joseph Kenny, Kevin and Butch Azevedo and a brother Leon Akerly.
He is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private. The G. R. Bailey Funeral Home, 4396 Iroquois Avenue, handled the arrangements.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2019