1/
Norman C. Rogers
1932 - 2020
Norman C. Rogers, 88, a resident of the Pennsylvania Soldiers and Sailors Home and formerly of Albion, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at UPMC Hamot from COVID-19.

He was born February 5, 1932 in Cranesville, a son of the late Carl and Frances (Young) Rogers.

Norman was an Army Veteran who served during the Korean War. He retired from the Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad as a car man after working there over 30 years. Norman was an active member of the Cranesville United Methodist Church, where he volunteered a lot of his time. He was a member of the Albion Businessman's Bowling League and proudly bowled a perfect 300 game in 1984.

Norman was an avid hunter and loved spending time at the family camp, Rogers Roost, in Brookston, Pa. He played sports during his younger years, and more recently enjoyed watching baseball and football.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Rogers.

He is survived by a son, Scott Rogers of Albion; daughter, Lora Byerley and her husband, Rick, of Albion; daughter Valerie Hiebner and her husband, David, also of Albion; a brother, Pete Rogers of Cranesville; and a sister, Ruth Hill of Greenville, Pa. Also surviving are five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no services held at this time; one will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cranesville United Methodist Church, 10017 Meadville Street, Cranesville, PA 16410 or to the Albion/Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department, 19 Smock Avenue, Albion, PA 16401.

The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is handling the funeral arrangements.

To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
