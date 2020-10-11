Norman E. Blackmer, 81, of Girard, died on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Edinboro Manor.
He was born on December 7, 1938, in Jamestown, New York, a son of the late Marion J. and Gladys (Atkins) Blackmer.
Norman graduated from Youngsville High School in 1956 and later attended Grove City College. He then enrolled in the GE Apprentice Program, graduating in 1962 and receiving as Associate Degree in Engineering Manufacturing Training. Norman worked for National Forge in 1962 in Irvine, transferred to Titusville in 1966 and later transferred to Erie. Following his retirement he continued working as a consultant for the Park Corporation.
Norman is a 32nd degree member of the Stillwater Blue Lodge #547 in Youngsville, and belonged to the Scottish Rite Consistory and the Zem Zem Shrine. He is also an Eagle Scout, Troop #31 in Youngsville. He enjoyed working, golfing, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Victoria L. Mountain in 2003; and stepmother, Avis Blackmer; and a stepbrother, Bruce W. Crist and his wife, Josephine.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Constance (Cieplechowicz) Blackmer, whom he married on October 8, 1971 in Erie; daughters, Lori L. (Blackmer) Hautot and her husband, Marc of Picayune, Miss. and Mary L. Blackmer and her husband, Mark Walmer of Edinboro; sons, William J. Blackmer of West Springfield and Douglas M. Blackmer and his wife, Marsha of Tampa, Fla.; brother, Ronald J. Blackmer and his wife, Vicki of Jamestown, N.Y.; stepbrother, Barry Crist and his wife, Marie of Pittsfield, Pa.; thirteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public services. Private burial will be in the Edinboro Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
