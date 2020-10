Norman F. Alberstadt, age 87, of Erie, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020.He was retired from Blair Corp and served in the US Army during the Korean War.He is survived by his wife, Beatrice; son, Philip and his wife, Sharon; daughter, Edith; and grandson, Gus. All else is irrelevant.Services will be private with arrangements being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits