Norman Francis Poniatowski
1941 - 2020
Norman Francis Poniatowski was called to join the angels on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his mother Carolina, father Francis, sister Joan, and great-grandson Michael.

Norman's journey began the same way he lived, humbly. Born in Erie on May 23, 1941, he experienced hardship at an early age, losing his father during World War II when kamikazes attacked the USS Pringle. Norman used adversity as motivation to attain his future achievements.

After serving his country in the United States Air Force, he went to work at General Electric. He started as a laborer and diligently worked his way up to Foreman and then General Foreman before becoming a Locomotive Instructor. After leaving GE, Norman went on to become a Consultant for the locomotive industry, working for numerous railroads throughout the world. His work resulted in his circumnavigation of the globe three times. But no matter how many wondrous feats he accomplished, his pride revolved around the accomplishments of his two beautiful daughters and six grandchildren, rather than his own.

When he wasn't busy working, Norman was taking his children and grandchildren on cruises, trips to Disney World, and vacations to a myriad of international locations. His true joy in life was always his family. During the holidays he wanted nothing more than to enjoy being around his family, to him that was the greatest gift.

Those who were fortunate enough to have their lives brightened by his shining light, knew that his larger than life, gregarious personality was matched only by his love and generosity. Many people had the pleasure of meeting the "fat man with a mustache" and have a gold coin as a memento of the encounter. And the world as a whole, is a far better place as a result of him having been a part of it. To many he was merely an affable and giving man. To his wife, a loving and compassionate husband. To his daughters, a doting and munificent father. And to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he was the world's best Papa.

Norman leaves behind his wife and best friend of 63 years, Carol, their daughters Chrisie (Greg) and Caroline (Matt), grandchildren, Jennifer (Chris), Chazzie (Darren), Christopher, Gregory, Jevon, and Garrett, and great-grandchildren Luke, Darren Jr., Mariah, Princeton, and Evangeline.

Private services were held at the convenience of the family , with entombment in Erie County Memorial Gardens. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd., handled arrangements.

Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
