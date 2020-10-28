1/1
Norman Joseph Ploszaj
Norman Joseph Ploszaj, of Thousand Oaks, Calif., formerly of Erie, passed away on October 22, 2020. He was 86 years old.

Norman was a graduate of East High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the Marine Corps where he achieved the rank of Sergeant. He was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station El Toro in California before being deployed to Korea for a tour of duty. In 1978, Norman moved the family to California, where he worked in the aerospace industry until his retirement.

Norman was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Marie; his parents, Stanley and Florence Ploszaj; two brothers, Donald and Richard Ploszaj; and three sisters, Elizabeth Wernicki, Dorothy Lastowski and Evelyn Rewers.

He is survived by his three sons, David, John and Patrick; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Private services will be held at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Cemetery in Westlake Village, Calif. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Norman's memory to the ASPCA, the Humane Society, or the American Cancer Society.

Norman was loved by all who knew him and will be deeply missed.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 28, 2020.
