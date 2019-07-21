|
Colonel Norman LaJean Merritt, Sr., U.S. Air Force, Retired, passed away peacefully, on April 14, 2019, at the age of 84, with his devoted wife at his side, at UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado. He was a resident of Fort Collins, Colorado and Corry, Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his cherished wife of 64 years, Norma Jean (Webb) Merritt and his four children and their spouses, Susan Merritt Slattery (Brian), Sandra Kay Merritt (Scot Gring), Norman LaJean Merritt, Jr. (Armenay), and David Michael Merritt (Tamara) and his two brothers, Carmen (Vina) Merritt of Sagertown, Pa. and Dennis (Judy) Merritt of Florida. He is also survived by fourteen loving grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Norman was predeceased by his father, Russell Sage Merritt, his mother, Kathleen Marvaleen Bull, his stepmother, Helen Merritt, and three sisters, Beatrice Grden, Dorothy Merritt, and Phyllis Roush. He was recently followed in death by his elder brother, Russell Merritt.
He was Commissioned to the United States Air Force through the ROTC program at Cornell University and a distinguished career followed in the USAF from May 1957 to June 1984. He served three Pentagon assignments and worked six years on the Air Staff and four years in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. He was also a Base Commander at Thule Air Base in Greenland and the Chief of the Cost and Economic Analysis Division at NORAD. He later was employed by the University of Illinois as an Associate Professor of Air Science. Upon retirement, he was awarded the Legion of Merit.
Aside from his numerous professional accomplishments, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who constantly sought to bless the lives of his family. He doted on his wife and felt marrying her was the greatest event of his life. His family never doubted his love for them, which he expressed time and again with bear hugs, fishing trips, gourmet late night meals, barrel laughs, and handcrafted toys. He always made the world around him better by building the communities where he lived: from building a brick concession stand at the Springfield ball fields in Virginia to inviting his entire church congregation to a picnic at his farmhouse and donating money to create a weight room in the Corry, Pennsylvania YMCA. He will be sorely missed.
A Military Funeral Honors Ceremony was held in Fort Collins, Colorado in May 2019. A memorial ceremony will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Corry, Pennsylvania on July 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Corry YMCA, 903 N. Center St., Corry, PA 16407.
Local arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 21, 2019