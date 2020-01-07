|
|
Norman Leroy Faulkner celebrated his 91st birthday and the holidays with his wife, children and grandchildren before passing peacefully at his home in White Stone on December 28, 2019.
He was born on December 20,1928 in Erie, Pa., a son of Earl C. and Bertha V. Fuller Faulkner, the youngest of four children.
Norm graduated from Academy High School in 1946 and enlisted in the Marine Corp, at the age of seventeen, where he was stationed in the Aleutian Islands and, as he liked to say, honed his skills playing baseball for his regiment's team. Following his discharge from the military, Norm attended Penn State University for two years, after which he gained employment in the insurance industry and married his childhood sweetheart, Lois Ardell Nagle. Norm began his career as a salesperson with Tenneco Oil Company in 1958. He advanced through numerous promotions until he reached Executive Vice President over Wholesale in the Houston Headquarters.
Upon retiring from Tenneco in 1984, Norm and Lois moved to White Stone, Va., at which time he purchased George Noblett Oil Company. He considered this last chapter of professional life his most rewarding as he worked with his sons expanding the petroleum and propane business, building Virginia Biodiesel, being involved in the community through various organizations and enjoying life in the Northern Neck.
Norm and Lois knew from early on they wished to retire on the Chesapeake Bay. They discovered the Northern Neck and purchased a home on the Rappahannock River where they loved watching the watermen fish their nets in the breaking dawn, seeing the Miss Ann steam down river on her evening cocktail cruises, playing with their children and grandchildren and great grandchildren in the river and pool, and enjoying a glass of wine as the sunset burned brilliant in the western sky. Like osprey that mate for life, Norm and Lois were devoted to one another since teenagers and were often seen walking hand in hand down Crab Point.
Norm was predeceased by his son, Douglas E. Faulkner, and is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Lois Nagle Faulkner of White Stone, Va.; his son, Norman F. Faulkner (Michele) of White Stone, Va.; two daughters, Susan F. Tempest (Michael) of White Stone, Va. and Karen F. Wise (David) of Richmond, Va.; his daughter in law, Michele D. Faulkner of Irvington, Va.; his grandchildren, Lindsey George (Justin), Lisa Faulkner, Michael Faulkner (Chrissy), Britton Gendell (Adam), Ryan Faulkner (Leisa), Alec Faulkner, Harrison Tempest, Chandler Tempest, Fuller Wise, Emory Wise, and Claire Wise; three great-grandchildren, Romalo Gendell, Noah Gendell, Sage Gendell, and many nieces and nephews.
Norm's family want to thank Djenabou Yattara, Riverside Hospice, RWC At Home Care, and the multiple caregivers that assisted him through these last years of his life.
The Faulkner Family invite friends and family to a Service and Celebration of Life to be held at Indian Creek Country Club on January 19th beginning at 3 pm. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riverside Hospice or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 7, 2020