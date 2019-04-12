|
Nyon Ziree Warren, 6, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born on September 21, 2012, in Erie, Pa., to Randell C. Warren and Latriche Williams.
Nyon was a member of Community Missionary Baptist Church. He was a kindergarten student at Diehl Elementary School. Nyon was very proud of all of his accomplishments at school, he loved showing off all his awards and certificates. Nyon was very active at the JFK Center, where he enjoyed playing basketball and being involved in all activities. He always had a big smile and loved to give hugs and kisses, especially to his Mom. Nyon loved to play Fortnite, eat at Burger King, and wrestle with his brothers.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Bertha Mooney and Ben Turner; his great-great-grandmother, Richalene Williams; and two uncles, Darrell Henderson and Jaree Warren.
In addition to his parents, he leaves to cherish his memory four brothers, Nyzir Williams, Raequan, Dellquan, and Rahmell Warren; his grandparents, Brenda Henderson Ellman, Billy Joe Williams, Jennifer Overton, and Randell Warren Sr.; his great-grandparents, Gloria and James Brodie, Elise Overton, and Lucreatia Warren; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Special thanks goes to the Erie Community and to Eddie Griffin for all of your love and support.
Friends may visit with the family at Second Baptist Church, 757 East 26th Street, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a home going celebration will immediately follow with Bishop Arthur Henderson, of One In Christ International, Huntsville, Ala., eulogizing and Rev. Dr. Charles E. Mock and Rev. Anthony G. Harris Co-Officiating. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2019