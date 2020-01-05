Home

Oakley James Stull Jr.


1938 - 2020
Oakley James Stull Jr. Obituary
Oakley James Stull, Jr., of Waterford, Pa., died January 2, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born in Bradford, Pa., on February 15, 1938 to Oakley J. Stull, Sr. and Isabella (Gardiner) Stull.

He retired in 2000 from Gunite Corp., formerly Erie Malleable Iron, after 34 years of service. He was a member of AA for many years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, also enjoying making black powder long guns and oil paintings for many years.

He is survived by his wife Connie (Shaffer) Stull and their daughter Brenda Shaffer-Gallogly. He is also survived by four sons, Jim, Scott, Sam, and Russ; two daughters, Geraldine and Cindy; two brothers, Chester and David; eight grandsons, and four granddaughters.

He is preceded in death by both of his parents and infant daughter Becky Shaffer.

There will be no viewing or visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made through Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 to help defray expenses.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 5, 2020
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 5, 2020
