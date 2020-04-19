|
Olga M. (Chetoni) Patrizia passed away at her home, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born in Erie, on February 8, 1917 to Giuseppe and Inez Chetoni.
Olga graduated from Strong Vincent High School and The Beauty Academy of Cosmetology, Jacqua School. She married her high school sweetheart, Anthony on October 2, 1938. Olga was an accomplished artist and seamstress and received countless awards and accolades for her paintings and drawings. She enjoyed golf at Lake Shore Country Club and bridge with her bridge group. She and Anthony spent many happy winters in Florida and traveled extensively throughout Europe with their many friends.
She was a founding member of Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church and Our Lady's Christian School. As a young girl she was honored to place the crown of flowers on the statue of the Blessed Mother at Saint Paul Catholic Church.
Olga was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Anthony; and a sister, Laura Krahe.
Her greatest joys were her children and grand-children.
She leaves to honor her memory and celebrate her life her daughter, Nancy Fatica (Dr. Lawrence Fatica) and her son, Richard Patrizia (Marjorie Graham); and five grandchildren, Christine Wilcko (Dr. William Wilcko), Dr. Richard Faticia (Dr. Adele Fowler), Karen Geiger (Dr. Robert Geiger), Mark Patrizia (April Brooks) and Adam Patrizia (Forest Evashevski). She also leaves eight great-grandchildren, Dr. Richard Wilcko (Tina), Daniel Wilcko, Samantha Wilcko, Jacob Geiger, Luke Geiger, Anthony Fatica, Edward Faticia and Noah Patrizia.
Due to Covid-19, a private entombment service will be held at Calvary mausoleum. A celebration to honor Olga will be announced at a later date.
To honor her memory, memorials may be made to a local food pantry or the .
The family would like to extend our thanks to the nursing staff at St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge for the compassionate and loving care they extended to our mother these last few weeks.
Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 19, 2020