Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive Meabon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive E. (Brumagin) Meabon


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olive E. (Brumagin) Meabon Obituary
Olive E. (Brumagin) Meabon, age 87, of Wattsburg died on Tuesday, November 19 at UPMC Hamot. She was born on November 17, 1932 in Erie, daughter of the late Lee and Evelyn (Howard) Brumagin.

She graduated from Wattsburg High School in 1950. Olive worked on the family farm in Lowville and was a member of the Pennsylvania Farmer's Bureau. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, traveling, raising her children and driving her gator to gather the cows.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Meabon; daughter, LouAnn Meabon Rosati; great-granddaughter, Sophie Pearl Dernar; and brothers, Lawrence, Howard and Kenneth Brumagin. Olive is survived by her son, Douglas Meabon (Melanie) of Lowville; daughters, Diane Dernar (Ronald) of Wattsburg, Julie Gibson (Richard) of Artesia, N.M., and Kimberly Meabon Chesley of Wattsburg; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and are invited to attend a funeral service on Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Lowville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Olive's great-granddaughter, Sophia Dernar's Memorial Scholarship, Erie Community Foundation, 459 West 6th Street, Erie, PA 16507 or to the Wattsburg Hose Co., 14415 Main St., Wattsburg. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olive's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -