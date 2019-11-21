|
|
Olive E. (Brumagin) Meabon, age 87, of Wattsburg died on Tuesday, November 19 at UPMC Hamot. She was born on November 17, 1932 in Erie, daughter of the late Lee and Evelyn (Howard) Brumagin.
She graduated from Wattsburg High School in 1950. Olive worked on the family farm in Lowville and was a member of the Pennsylvania Farmer's Bureau. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, traveling, raising her children and driving her gator to gather the cows.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Meabon; daughter, LouAnn Meabon Rosati; great-granddaughter, Sophie Pearl Dernar; and brothers, Lawrence, Howard and Kenneth Brumagin. Olive is survived by her son, Douglas Meabon (Melanie) of Lowville; daughters, Diane Dernar (Ronald) of Wattsburg, Julie Gibson (Richard) of Artesia, N.M., and Kimberly Meabon Chesley of Wattsburg; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and are invited to attend a funeral service on Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Lowville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Olive's great-granddaughter, Sophia Dernar's Memorial Scholarship, Erie Community Foundation, 459 West 6th Street, Erie, PA 16507 or to the Wattsburg Hose Co., 14415 Main St., Wattsburg. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 21, 2019