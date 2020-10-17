Olive I. "Mollie" Ingro Scalzitti, 93, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Erie, on October 15, 1926, a daughter of the late Samuel and Isabella (Henderson) Ingro.
Mollie attended Millcreek High School and worked at Erie Resistor and Stefanelli's Candies. She enjoyed cooking and baking and seemingly always had homemade "goodies" on hand for anyone who might drop in. She was an avid gardener, animal lover, and golfer who played the game into her 90s.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Giovanni E. "John" Scalzitti on December 17, 2008; a sister, Elizabeth Ehret Dearborn Briggs; and her brothers, Andrew Ingro and Thomas Ingro.
She is survived by her son, John F. Scalzitti of Erie; special nieces, Andrea "Swan" Machinski (Ron Kinnear) and Carol Johnson (Norman); and a special nephew, Larry Dearborn (Kathy). She is also survived by numerous other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mollie's family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to Dr. Mecca and his staff, Dr. Rowane and his staff, and a special thank you to Dr. Warren Beaver for going "above and beyond" in caring for her.
Due to Covid-19 there will be no calling hours or funeral service at this time. Burial will be private in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, Erie, PA 16502.
Memorials may be made to The A.N.N.A. Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511 www.theannashelter.com
), or to the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org
