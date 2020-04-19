|
Olive J. Tomat Johnson, age 89, lifelong resident of Harborcreek Township, passed away peacefully, in the company of her loving family, at Brevellier Village, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Olive's passing followed a brief illness. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on March 25, 1931, daughter of the late Oliver and Louise (Farenzena) Tomat.
Olive was a 1948 graduate of Harbor Creek High School and went on to graduate from the former Erie Business College. "O.J.," as she was lovingly addressed by her colleagues, was employed for over 20 years by the Iroquois School District as secretary to the Superintendent until her retirement. She was previously employed by the General Electric Co., Taccone's, the Barber Law Firm, as well as her parent's business, the former Highway Tavern, located in North East Twp.
On September 27, 1952, she married the love of her life, her late husband, Carl R. "Ray" Johnson. Olive and Ray were blessed with 61 years of marriage when Ray passed away on March 21, 2014.
Olive was deeply spiritual and a woman of great faith. She was an active and longtime member of Our Lady of Mercy Church, a parish and a parish family that she loved. In years past Olive served as a CCD teacher, member of the church prayer chain and along with Ray, generously volunteered time with the Ella Cochran Food Pantry and the annual parish summer festival.
An avid reader who recently mastered the use of her Kindle, Olive also enjoyed flower gardening, sewing and was a talented baker known for her delicious cookies. "Big Nanny" was the loving matriarch at the heart of her family and was never happier than when spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her beautiful smile was never missing when holding those grandbabies.
In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, Olive was also preceded in death by two sisters, Joan Beckman and Rene Tomat.
Survivors include her two daughters, Denise R. Johnson and Darcy L. Renner (David); three grandchildren, Carli (Josh Jankowski), Molly (Rick Damon) and D.J. Renner; two great-grandchildren, Jax and Kenzi Jankowski; and many nieces and nephews.
The Johnson Family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff of Barnabas Court North and the Community Nursing Services of North East for their combined loving and compassionate care of Olive during her illness.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church at a later date. An updated service schedule will be available at www.dusckas-taylorfuneralhome.com as details become available. Olive was laid to rest, next to her husband, Ray, at St. Gregory Cemetery, following a private committal service. Memorial contributions may be designated to the Ella Cochran Food Pantry, c/o 837 Bartlett Rd., Harborcreek, PA 16421, or to the Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park St., North East, PA 16428. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek Township.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 19, 2020