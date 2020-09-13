Mrs. Olive Ray Crumbly, age 89, of Erie, Pa. and more recently Tampa, Fla., went home to be with the Lord on September 5, 2020. She was born in Laurel, Miss. on June 20, 1931, a daughter of the late William and Mary Curry Harden.
Known to family and friends as "Ray", she graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1948 and went on to become a certified nurse. She worked in various doctors' offices for several years before changing career paths. Ray then began working for the Erie County Executive – at that time Robbie Robinson – as the County's Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Officer. After her work with the county, she moved on to the social services arena, taking jobs as the Director of Project CARE, an ex-offender rehabilitation program and serving as the Deputy Director of the Erie Rape Crisis Center. After retiring, she felt she still had a lot to give and eventually returned to nursing until her "second" retirement.
Ray's spiritual commitment was the foundation of her everyday life, and this was exhibited through her active engagement as a member of the Cherry St. Church of God, where she sang in the choir (the "Singspirations") and served on various other committees. Ray had a very large family, which always came first, and she particularly loved hosting large family gatherings.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James W. Crumbly, Sr. and ten siblings: Willie Mae Giles, George Harden (Ora), Lillie Mae "Lill" Harden, William "Bill" Harden Jr., Henry "HJ" Harden, Ruth McMillian, Robert "Bobby" Harden, Curtis Harden, Gwendolyn Foster (John) and Larry Harden.
She is survived by her five children: James W. Crumbly Jr. (Karla), Donald Crumbly (Gwendolyn), Brenda Bohannon (Douglas), Greg Crumbly and Angelique Crumbly; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by two siblings: Betty Reed of Cleveland, Ohio and Pastor Richard Harden (Irell) of Erie, Pa.
Family and friends are invited to call on the family at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, Downtown, 602 W. 10th St. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 12 p.m. until the time of the PRIVATE SERVICE at 1 p.m.
. All CDC guidelines will be followed including wearing masks, social distancing and capacity limits. Burial in Erie Cemetery.
Memorials or contributions may be made to The Cherry Street Church of God, 302 Cherry St. Erie, PA 16507 or the Alzheimer's Association
