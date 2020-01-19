Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ Community Church
923 E. 6th St
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Christ Community Church
923 E. 6th St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Oliver Barney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oliver Clarence "OB" Barney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oliver Clarence Barney "OB," 72, of Erie, Pa., transitioned on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was the eldest of sixteen children born to the late Clarence "Jug" Barney and Laurestel Dunston Barney, on October 25, 1947, in Erie.

OB graduated from Academy High School in 1966. He was a star athlete in football, wrestling and track. OB traveled the world as a Merchant Marine. For many years, he worked for Bean Construction. Eventually, he was employed by the City of Erie, from which he retired. OB was member of Christ Community Church. He was a charter member of the Sons of the American Legion Barney/Smith Memorial Post 700.

Along with his parents, OB was preceded in death by three infant siblings, Clifton, Brenda, and Thomas; his brother, Robert Barney; nieces, Alexis M. Easterling and La'Che Barney; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He leaves to cherish his memory life partner, Christine Jordan of Erie; two sons, Marvin Ridgeway of Orlando, Fla. and Omar Beason of Erie; two daughters, Tia and Tashua Taylor of Lakewood, Calif.; stepchildren, Troy, Delvon, Marcel, Terrence, and Neosha Jordan of Erie; six brothers, Clifton (Joyce), Dale (Marlene), Larry, Lee (Deaprina), and Gregory (Leslie) Barney, all of Erie, and Steve (Debbie) Barney of Atlanta, Ga.; five sisters, Ella Ree Hairston, Jacquie Collins, Darlene (James) Bean, Sonya (Brother Mike) Anderson, all of Erie, and Tracey Barney-Tate of Altanta, Ga.; one uncle, Henry (Diane) Dunston; two aunts, Lois Cole and Erma Dunston of Erie; twenty grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and other relatives

Friends may visit with the family at Christ Community Church, 923 E. 6th St., on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., where a service will immediately follow, with Pastor Darrell Cook eulogizing. Interment will be private. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oliver's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -