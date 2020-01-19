|
Oliver Clarence Barney "OB," 72, of Erie, Pa., transitioned on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was the eldest of sixteen children born to the late Clarence "Jug" Barney and Laurestel Dunston Barney, on October 25, 1947, in Erie.
OB graduated from Academy High School in 1966. He was a star athlete in football, wrestling and track. OB traveled the world as a Merchant Marine. For many years, he worked for Bean Construction. Eventually, he was employed by the City of Erie, from which he retired. OB was member of Christ Community Church. He was a charter member of the Sons of the American Legion Barney/Smith Memorial Post 700.
Along with his parents, OB was preceded in death by three infant siblings, Clifton, Brenda, and Thomas; his brother, Robert Barney; nieces, Alexis M. Easterling and La'Che Barney; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He leaves to cherish his memory life partner, Christine Jordan of Erie; two sons, Marvin Ridgeway of Orlando, Fla. and Omar Beason of Erie; two daughters, Tia and Tashua Taylor of Lakewood, Calif.; stepchildren, Troy, Delvon, Marcel, Terrence, and Neosha Jordan of Erie; six brothers, Clifton (Joyce), Dale (Marlene), Larry, Lee (Deaprina), and Gregory (Leslie) Barney, all of Erie, and Steve (Debbie) Barney of Atlanta, Ga.; five sisters, Ella Ree Hairston, Jacquie Collins, Darlene (James) Bean, Sonya (Brother Mike) Anderson, all of Erie, and Tracey Barney-Tate of Altanta, Ga.; one uncle, Henry (Diane) Dunston; two aunts, Lois Cole and Erma Dunston of Erie; twenty grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and other relatives
Friends may visit with the family at Christ Community Church, 923 E. 6th St., on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., where a service will immediately follow, with Pastor Darrell Cook eulogizing. Interment will be private. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 19, 2020