Olivia Maria Longo Martin, age 66, lost her four-year battle with cancer on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Olivia was born on September 27, 1954 in the little valley of Galina, in the principality of Frisanco of Northern Italy. She was the daughter of Avvelina Mongiat and Leopoldo Longo Murit.
She immigrated to the United States in 1968, and settled in Bridgeville, Pa. Later she moved to Erie, Pa., where she graduated as valedictorian of her class at Mercyhurst University.
Olivia leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 38 years, Henry Martin; her son, Ryan (Hilda) and granddaughter, Eve; her daughter, Justine (Wade) and grandsons, Bennett and Austen; her daughter, Alexandra (Patrick) and granddaughters, Isabelle and Victoria.
Further family members to mourn her loss are her sister, Mary Jane Longo; and her cousins, Ileana (Michele) Bonacci and Sylvio (Dania) Mongiat, and their children.
Olivia treasured her family, was devoted to her Westies (Chaucer and Eliot), and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She especially enjoyed wintering in Fort Myers, Fla.
Family and friends are invited to a private viewing from 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Saint Luke R.C. Church, on Friday, October 23 at 11:30 a.m. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to Saint Luke R.C. Church, 421 East 38th Street, Erie, PA 16504. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.