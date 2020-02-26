Home

Mattera Funeral Home
188 East State Street
Albion, PA 16401
(814) 756-4151
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mattera Funeral Home
188 East State Street
Albion, PA 16401
Pamela A. Schanz-Unger


1956 - 2020
Pamela A. Schanz-Unger Obituary
Pamela A. Schanz-Unger, 63, of Erie, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital.

She was born March 2, 1956, in Erie, daughter of James Schanz of Cranesville, and the late Joyce (Mikovch) Schanz.

Pamela graduated from Northwestern High School. She then went on to earn her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Edinboro University. She worked for many years as a business teacher. Pamela attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Albion, she was the Albion Fair Queen her senior year, and she loved her job of teaching.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by an aunt, Phyllis Mikovch, and an uncle, Jack Mikovch.

She is survived by her father, James Schanz, two uncles, Don Mikovch and his wife, Wanda, of Alexandria, Va., Jim Mikovch of Cranesville, and several cousins.

Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Friday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Hope Cemetery, Wellsburg. Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 80 Third Ave., Albion, PA 16401.

To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 26, 2020
