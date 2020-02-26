|
Pamela A. Schanz-Unger, 63, of Erie, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital.
She was born March 2, 1956, in Erie, daughter of James Schanz of Cranesville, and the late Joyce (Mikovch) Schanz.
Pamela graduated from Northwestern High School. She then went on to earn her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Edinboro University. She worked for many years as a business teacher. Pamela attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Albion, she was the Albion Fair Queen her senior year, and she loved her job of teaching.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by an aunt, Phyllis Mikovch, and an uncle, Jack Mikovch.
She is survived by her father, James Schanz, two uncles, Don Mikovch and his wife, Wanda, of Alexandria, Va., Jim Mikovch of Cranesville, and several cousins.
Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Friday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Hope Cemetery, Wellsburg. Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 80 Third Ave., Albion, PA 16401.
