Pamela Diane Soboleski, 75, passed away at home surrounded by the ones she loved most, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on March 27, 1945 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to James and Cora Risch. She was married to Frank Soboleski for 54 years.
Pam is survived by her loving husband, Frank; sons Mark Soboleski(Kim) Sean Soboleski (Hannah) and daughter Jamie Soboleski (Jarrod); grandchildren Madison, Abigale, Braeden and River Soboleski. Sisters Barb Fralic (Jack); Kathy Owens (Dave); brothers Alan Risch (Nancy); Doug Risch; and also many beloved nieces and nephews.
Pam graduated from Orra Jean Beauty Academy in 1964 and continued to make beautiful hairstyles for many years. Her passions were entertaining, cooking and gardening.
Pam was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved watching her children and grandchildren play sports. She was seen at every sporting event for the past 40 years. She was the heart of her family. Nothing meant more to her than being able to provide a home for her loved ones. Whether that meant welcoming them with a meal, a lesson, or a listening ear, she dedicated her life to those she cared for. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020