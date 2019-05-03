Home

Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Word of Life Christian Center
660 Hess Avenue
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Word of Life Christian Center
660 Hess Avenue
Pamela J. Person, 57, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. She was born on March 3, 1962, to the late Arthur Henderson Sr. and Clemence Person.

Pamela was a graduate of Academy High School. She also graduated from Great Lakes Institute with a certificate as a Dental Assistant.

Pamela worked as a certified EMT, CNA and at Erie Homes for Children and Adults.

She loved to read music memorabilia and found serenity being near the water. Pamela cherished her loving family and friends.

Pamela leaves to cherish her memory her son, Preston Person; her sisters, Marilyn Person Estrada and Beverly Person; her brothers, Kenneth Person and Bishop Arthur Curtis Henderson Jr. of Huntsville, Ala.; and a host of family and friends.

Friends may visit with the family at Word of Life Christian Center, 660 Hess Avenue, on Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., where a funeral service will immediately follow with Bishop Arthur Curtis Henderson Jr., of One In Christ International, Huntsville, Ala., eulogizing. Interment will be at Erie Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2019
