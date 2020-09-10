Pamela J. Weidner, 61, of Conneautville, passed away, after a valiant battle with breast cancer, on Monday, September 7, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Born September 1, 1959, in Meadville, she was the daughter of Joseph and Pauline (Porter) Warren.
She married Ronald Weidner on September 24, 1983, at Calvary Baptist Church in Linesville.
She graduated from Linesville-Conneaut-Summit High School in 1977.
For over 30 years, Pam worked for Warren Brothers. She recently had worked for Anderson Coach and Travel as a terminal manager for ten years.
Pam was a member of the Living Hope Community Church in Conneautville where she served as secretary and junior church leader.
She was a leader of the Bridle Benders 4-H club. Pam was treasurer for the Northwest Tri-County Pupil Transportation Association. She also was a volunteer for the Northwest Pennsylvania School Bus Safety Competition.
Pam enjoyed her horses and going to camp on the weekends. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and especially her new grandson, Carter.
Survivors include her loving husband of 36 years, Ronald Weidner; a daughter, Jennifer Trott and her husband, Christopher, of Erie; a son, Jonathan Weidner of Conneautville; a grandson, Carter Trott; a sister, Tracy L. Thomas and her husband, Mark, of Linesville; a brother, Darin K. Warren and his spouse, Dwayne Blose, of Bonita Springs, Florida; and an uncle, Harry Warren of Conneaut, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, David R. Warren.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Royal-Coleman Funeral Home, 6028 U.S. Hwy. 6, Linesville.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Flint officiating.
Burial will follow in Linesville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Living Hope Community Church, P.O. Box 322, Conneautville, PA 16406, or to Yolanda Barco Oncology Institute, 16792 Conneaut Lake Rd., Meadville, PA 16335.
.