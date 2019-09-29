|
Pamela Jean "Pammy" Cooper, age 53, of Sherman, N.Y., passed away at home, on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born on August 14, 1966, the daughter of Chester Carey (Robin) and Jean Speelberg Ferguson.
Pam was a 1984 graduate of Sherman Central High School and worked at the French Creek Tavern and Lighthouse Grocery Store. She was high spirited and enjoyed traveling and adventures. Pam loved spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roger and Kay Cooper.
In addition to her parents, Pam is survived by her husband, Dale Cooper; stepson, Dale Winchell; and sisters, Brenda Ohlsson (Arden), Candy Scarem (Shannon), April Rotunda (Jeff), and Stephanie Bentley (Jay). She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Findley Lake United Methodist Church, 2862 N. Road, Findley Lake, NY 14736, on Wednesday, October, 2, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Thursday, October 3rd from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m., with Rev. Dave Cooke, presiding. Burial will follow in Mina Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Findley Lake Volunteer Fire Department, 10372 Main Street, Findley Lake, NY 14736, or to the Sherman Fire Department, 122 Park Street, Sherman, NY 14781.
