Home

POWERED BY

Services
Findley Lake United Meth Chr
2862 N Rd
Findley Lake, NY 14736
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Findley Lake United Methodist Church
2862 N. Road
Findley Lake, NY
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Findley Lake United Methodist Church
2862 N. Road
Findley Lake, NY
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Findley Lake United Methodist Church
2862 N. Road
Findley Lake, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Findley Lake United Methodist Church
2862 N. Road
Findley Lake, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Jean "Pammy" Cooper


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Jean "Pammy" Cooper Obituary
Pamela Jean "Pammy" Cooper, age 53, of Sherman, N.Y., passed away at home, on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born on August 14, 1966, the daughter of Chester Carey (Robin) and Jean Speelberg Ferguson.

Pam was a 1984 graduate of Sherman Central High School and worked at the French Creek Tavern and Lighthouse Grocery Store. She was high spirited and enjoyed traveling and adventures. Pam loved spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roger and Kay Cooper.

In addition to her parents, Pam is survived by her husband, Dale Cooper; stepson, Dale Winchell; and sisters, Brenda Ohlsson (Arden), Candy Scarem (Shannon), April Rotunda (Jeff), and Stephanie Bentley (Jay). She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Findley Lake United Methodist Church, 2862 N. Road, Findley Lake, NY 14736, on Wednesday, October, 2, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Thursday, October 3rd from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m., with Rev. Dave Cooke, presiding. Burial will follow in Mina Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Findley Lake Volunteer Fire Department, 10372 Main Street, Findley Lake, NY 14736, or to the Sherman Fire Department, 122 Park Street, Sherman, NY 14781.

Condolences may be expressed at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.